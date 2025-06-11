 UP Govt To Revamp ITI Curriculum, Introduce Courses In Artificial Intelligence, Drones & Robotics
The State Council of Vocational Training (SCVT) has initiated a review of existing courses and will introduce new ones to enhance employability.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is overhauling the curriculum of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to make them more job-oriented. As part of the revamp, 206 outdated courses will be phased out and replaced with new ones focused on emerging technologies like drones, artificial intelligence, robotics, and solar technology.

article-image

Courses like fashion designing will replace traditional sewing technology, while electroplating and sheet metal courses will be discontinued. The move aims to align ITI education with industry demands, providing students with better job prospects.

The new courses are expected to be introduced in the upcoming academic session 2025-26.

