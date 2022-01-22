UP govt school closure till Jan 30 due to Covid, online classes to continue

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of schools in the state till January 30, in view of rising Covid cases in the state.

The closure of schools has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 due to rise in Covid cases.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:49 PM IST