UP Govt Sanctions ₹11.37 Crore Under PM SHRI Scheme For Student Learning Kits & Teaching Material | ईडब्ल्यूएस पोर्टल के शुभारंभ अवसर पर संबोधन करतीं राजस्व परिषद की अध्यक्ष अर्चना अग्रवाल।

Lucknow, September 11: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is taking a major step under the PM SHRI Scheme to make classroom teaching more effective and learning more useful for children of Classes 1 to 5 in primary and composite schools. For 2026-27, the state has sanctioned Rs 11.37 crore to provide Teaching-Learning Material (TLM), Student Learning Kits, and Student Diaries, which will be released for expenditure at the school level.

Director General, School Education, and State Project Director Monika Rani has issued instructions to all District Basic Education Officers on its use and implementation. This initiative makes classroom teaching resource-rich in primary and composite schools under the PM SHRI Scheme, giving children opportunities for activity-based learning and helping them reach the Nipun targets faster.

Under the scheme, Nipun Lakshya posters, table posters, IEC material related to teaching-learning, and weekly assessment trackers will be provided for Classes 1 to 5. Along with this, teachers have been encouraged to prepare and use TLM according to subjects and lesson points. The material should help children understand concepts, practice them, and provide diverse learning opportunities.

For TLM, a list of various useful materials has been provided, including cardboard, chart paper, sketch pens, paper adhesive, abacus, globe, maps of India and the world, puppets, and charts of means of transport and animals and birds. We have also asked that you make appropriate arrangements to store the teaching material safely.

We will provide a Student Learning Kit for every student in Classes 1 to 5. It will include worksheets, practice and activity-based material, colorful workbooks, drawing sheets, origami paper, wool, ribbons, learning dice and other materials. We will also provide student diaries. We've issued directions to distribute the kits during PTMs in the presence of parents.

As directed, please print and display Nipun Lakshya, table, and IEC material in classrooms by October 15, 2026. The material required to prepare TLM will also be procured by October 15, and teachers will prepare the TLM by October 31. Directions have also been issued to provide Student Diaries to students by October 31.

‘Nipun TLM Mela Utsav’ will be organized at Block Resource Centers. During the event, teachers from council schools will display excellent and innovative TLM developed on various subjects and concepts. The event will encourage the use of effective classroom materials and their sharing with other schools.

The Headmaster/In-charge Headmaster and the Block Education Officer will be responsible for the effective use of TLM, Student Learning Kits, and Student Diaries at the school level. District-level officials will carry out supervision. Officials will also track procurement and use based on data received through Support Supervision, the Prerna Portal, and Vidya Samiksha Kendra. The sanctioned funds will be utilized only under the prescribed heads.

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Providing useful learning resources to children in Classes 1 to 5 in PM SHRI schools is a government priority. TLM, Student Learning Kits, and Student Diaries will give children opportunities for activity-based and effective learning.

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

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TLM should be prepared in accordance with the lesson points, content, and teaching plan, and its effective use should be ensured in the classroom. We are focusing on strengthening the learning process through Learning Kits, Student Diaries, and innovative TLM.

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education