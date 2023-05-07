UP govt launches School Health Program for physical & mental well-being of students

School Health Program in UP schools | Representational image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a novel initiative 'School Health Program'. Lucknow Smart City has started this pilot project in three schools.

A digital health report card for the overall physical and mental well-being of 1,765 municipal school students is also being prepared under the project. Along with this, the benefit of health insurance worth Rs 25,000 is being given to these children.

The programme is likely to be implemented in the state's other nine smart cities also after the successful completion of the pilot project.

This innovative effort has been started by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner and Lucknow Smart City Chairperson Dr Roshan Jacob and Municipal Commissioner, and Chief Executive Officer of Lucknow Smart City Indrajit Singh has executed this work to register health tech startup STUFIT under Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy.

Dr Roshan Jacob said that this startup had done a lot of work in Lucknow during Covid. In Smart City, provisions have been made to give responsibility to those startups who bring good programs for the public, including health, education or technology.

This program is a slightly better version than the earlier one for the health of children. In this, school mapping is done and the health department team visits schools for check-up of children under National Child Health.

STUFIT director Dr S. Haider said that there is a 30 to 35-member mobile health team of doctors, paramedics, health volunteers as well as team coordinators, that check each child according to their expertise and make a digital health report card of the children.

At present, no school in India has digital health report card or health insurance facility for children.

Under this pilot project, he further said that three municipal schools, including Aminabad Inter College, Kashmiri Mohalla Girls Inter College and Kashmiri Mohalla Montessori School have been given the responsibility of health check-up of 1,765 children.

The team is making digital health cards by doing desk to desk examinations of the child. A unique ID card will be made for each child, through which the child's parents, school and administrative officials can download this health card.

Follow-up of the Digital Health Report is also done every six months. If a child is admitted to the hospital due to illness, then he can be treated through a health cover cashless card of Rs 25,000.

As a result of enhanced physical and mental health, this unique initiative of Lucknow Smart City Limited would not only detect diseases occurring in children and improve their academic performance, but also their future prospects.

The digital health report card is being prepared based on 130 parameters. All the parameters related to physiotherapy of children are checked, which includes endurance, stamina, posture and others.

Apart from this, the test of children is done to check colour blindness, eye diseases as well as the vision and glasses are also provided if necessary.

Besides, the dental and oral health of children as well as abilities to listen and speak are also tested, which does not happen in any health camp. Workshops are also conducted on topics like child psychology, first aid, health and hygiene.