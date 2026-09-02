UP Govt Allocates ₹101.49 Crore To Strengthen Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Boost Girls' Education Infrastructure | X

Lucknow, September 2: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the State Government has taken a major step towards strengthening the foundation of girls' education by providing new impetus to the infrastructure of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

In the financial year 2026-27, an amount of ₹101.49 crore has been released, paving the way for the expansion of residential capacity, sanitation facilities, and security-related infrastructure in these schools. Through six major construction works, ranging from additional dormitories and reconstruction of dilapidated buildings to toilet blocks, guard rooms, septic tanks, and boundary walls, these schools will be developed into safer, cleaner, and better-equipped residential educational institutions.

In pursuance of the directions of Monica Rani, Director General, School Education and State Project Director, the process has been advanced by appointing the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Council as the executing agency. The prescribed amount has been released against the approved cost, and the process of implementing the construction works on the ground has commenced. This initiative to provide a stronger foundation of better facilities for girls' education underlines the Yogi Government's concrete efforts to develop Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas into safer and better-equipped residential educational institutions.

Keeping in view the residential, sanitation, and security-related needs of students in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, construction works will be undertaken for additional dormitories, reconstruction of dilapidated buildings, toilet blocks, guard rooms, septic tanks, and boundary walls. This will expand essential facilities while increasing the residential capacity of the school campuses.

Additional dormitories will strengthen residential capacity. The reconstruction of dilapidated buildings will help provide safe infrastructure. Toilet blocks and septic tanks will improve sanitation arrangements, while guard rooms and boundary walls will strengthen campus security.

To ensure the prompt commencement of the construction works approved at the State level, the concerned District Basic Education Officers have been directed to establish coordination with the executing agency. This will help accelerate the progress of school-wise works and ensure the timely completion of construction-related processes.

Quote:

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the State Government is continuously working to provide daughters with quality education along with a safe and well-equipped school environment. The expansion of basic infrastructure in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas is an important part of this commitment. These construction works will provide students with a better educational environment and essential facilities."

- Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh