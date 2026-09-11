UP Education Department Staff Must Complete 2 Mission Karmayogi Courses To Boost Efficiency | X

Lucknow, September 11: Yogi Government is moving ahead with a policy that strengthens the education system and improves the efficiency and capability of the human resources that drive it. To ensure quality education in schools and effective implementation of departmental schemes, the government is making continuous capacity building of personnel an integral part of the work culture. All officers and employees of the Basic and Secondary Education Departments are required to complete a minimum of two courses through the Mission Karmayogi Portal. Special priority will be given to personnel who have not completed any course so far or whose courses remain incomplete.

As directed by Monica Rani, Director General, School Education, heads of offices will complete the prescribed courses themselves and ensure that all officers and employees working under them complete the training. This arrangement will extend departmental training beyond higher offices and bring it to the school level.

The regular training framework under Mission Karmayogi has emerged as an important initiative to strengthen new skills, work efficiency, and a culture of continuous learning among personnel of the Education Department.

Dr. Mukesh Chandra, Director of the State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) and Mission Karmayogi Nodal Officer for Basic Education, said six courses have been selected and shared for personnel's convenience. These include “Screen Time Management and Digital Lifestyle,” “English Vocabulary: Commonly Misused and Confused Words,” “Effective Teaching Methods for Pre-Primary Level,” “Yoga Break at Workplace,” “Stress Management,” and “Basics of Project Management.”

The selected courses cover diverse areas, including digital lifestyle, effective teaching practices, stress management, and workplace competencies. These programs will give personnel opportunities to gain new knowledge and develop professional skills relevant to their roles.

According to the directions, personnel who have not completed any course or whose courses remain incomplete will be given priority. Heads of offices have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring priority completion of their training. In the Yogi Government’s culture, learning is the foundation for better implementation and improved outcomes. Through Mission Karmayogi, personnel can continuously update themselves to meet changing requirements.

The directions also emphasize ensuring that training information reaches the school level and that officers and employees actively participate in the process. This will help connect human resources working across departmental offices and schools through a common capacity-building framework.

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"The Yogi Government is prioritizing not only the strengthening of the education system but also the enhancement of the efficiency and capabilities of its human resources. Through Mission Karmayogi, personnel are getting opportunities for continuous learning and skill development. Efficient and sensitive human resources are the real strength that helps government education policies reach the ground effectively."

Sandeep Singh

Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

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"Through Mission Karmayogi, continuous capacity building of departmental personnel is being accelerated. We're working to ensure every employee completes the required training and connects it to their work. Special instructions have been issued to prioritize personnel whose training remains incomplete or who have not completed any training so far."

Monica Rani

Director General, School Education, Uttar Pradesh