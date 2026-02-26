UP DElEd Result 2026 Declared For 1st, 3rd Semester At btcresult.in; Direct Link Here | Website: https://btcresult.in/

UP DElEd result 2026: The results of the first and third semesters of the 2026 UP DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) have been released by the Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj. Students can now view its results on the official website, btcresult.in, where they can log in and get their individual scorecards.

The first and third semester tests for students enrolled in the course with the intention of becoming elementary school teachers are included in the release.

UP DElEd result 2026: Examination Dates

1st Semester Examination: October 27 to October 29, 2025

3rd Semester Examination: October 30 to November 1, 2025

UP DElEd result 2026: Steps to check and download the result

Candidates can download the UP DElEd result by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Visit btcresult.in, the official result portal.

Step 2: Locate the link that displays the UP DELED First Semester Result 2026 or the UP DELED Third Semester Result 2026.

Step 3: Select the result's matching link to access the login page.

Step 4: Carefully enter your enrollment and roll numbers.

Step 5: Input the data to view the result on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF file and keep a hard copy for future administrative or research purposes.

For more information, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.