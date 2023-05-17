 UP: Dalit head accused of sexually harassing upper caste woman teacher
A woman assistant professor, belonging to an upper caste, has accused her Dalit head of department of a prominent engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, of sexual harassment.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Rae Bareli: A woman assistant professor, belonging to an upper caste, has accused her Dalit head of department of a prominent engineering college in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, of sexual harassment.

She has alleged that the accused, Sunil Verma, threatened to frame her in SC/ST Act if she did not surrender to his "wishes".

She also accused the educational director of connivance with the head of department and making obscene comments, apart from shamelessly coaxing her to "oblige" the accused.

According to the FIR, the survivor, a resident of Mohanlalganj, is an assistant professor, and she was being harassed by Verma for a long time.

Mill Area SHO Sanjay Singh said that an FIR has been registered against Verma and Digvijay Singh under the charges of IPC's sections 294 (reciting obscene songs), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Rae Bareli SP Alok Priyadarshi said that a probe is being conducted by a CO rank officer and those found guilty would be brought to book soon.

