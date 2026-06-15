UP CNET Counselling 2026 Underway At abvmuup.edu.in; Registration And Choice Filling Open Till June 18

UP CNET Counselling 2026: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh, has started the counselling process for admission to the four-year B.Sc. Nursing programme for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who qualified in the Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2026 can now register online, pay the counselling fee, and fill in their preferred college choices through the official website.

The Round 1 counselling registration and choice-filling process began on June 14 and will continue until June 18, 2026. The seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on June 21.

Direct Link To Check The Official Notice

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates participating in the counselling process must pay:

Counselling Registration Fee: Rs500 (non-refundable)

Counselling Security Fee: Rs5,000

The total amount payable during registration is Rs5,500. The security fee will be refunded to candidates who are either admitted after completion of counselling or are not allotted any seat.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Seat Confirmation Fee

Candidates allotted a seat and willing to accept it must pay a Seat Confirmation Fee of Rs40,000. The amount will later be transferred to the allotted institution and adjusted against the tuition fee after completion of all counselling rounds.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: How To Register For UP CNET Counselling 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of ABVMU.

Step 2: Log in using the CNET 2026 Registration ID and password.

Step 3: Complete the counselling registration form and update required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, including Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and category certificates, if applicable.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration and security fees online.

Step 6: Fill and arrange college choices in order of preference.

Step 7: Save the choices and submit them before the deadline.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Documents Required For Admission

Candidates reporting to the allotted college will be required to carry original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies, including:

Provisional seat allotment letter

Seat confirmation fee receipt

Aadhaar card or other valid photo ID

Class 10 certificate for date of birth proof

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Transfer/Migration Certificate

Medical fitness certificate

Category, EWS, PwD, NCC, Ex-servicemen, Freedom Fighter, Minority, or domicile certificates, wherever applicable

Five recent passport-size photographs

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be at least 17 years old on or before December 31, 2026. They should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English from a recognised board. General category candidates must have secured at least 45% marks in PCB subjects combined, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates require a minimum of 40%.

For admission to government nursing colleges in Uttar Pradesh, candidates must be domiciled in the state. However, students from other states are also eligible for admission to private nursing colleges participating in the counselling process.