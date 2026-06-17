UP CNET Counselling 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply At abvmuup.edu.in

UP CNET Counselling 2026: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh, will close the registration and choice-filling process for Round 1 of UP CNET Counselling 2026 on June 18, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the four-year B.Sc Nursing programme for the 2026-27 academic session can complete the counselling process through the official website, abvmuup.edu.in.

Candidates who qualified the Common Nursing Entrance Test (CNET) 2026 must register online, pay the required counselling fee, and submit their preferred college choices before the deadline. The Round 1 counselling process commenced on June 14, 2026.

According to the official schedule, the UP CNET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on June 21, 2026.

Direct Link To Check The Official Notice

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

Candidates participating in the UP CNET Counselling 2026 process must pay a total fee of Rs 5,500, which includes the following:

Counselling Registration Fee: Rs 500 (non-refundable)

Counselling Security Fee: Rs 5,000

Total Fee Payable: Rs 5,500

The fee must be paid during the counselling registration process to participate in seat allotment. The counselling security fee will be refunded to candidates who are either admitted after completion of the counselling process or are not allotted any seat.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Seat Confirmation Fee

Candidates who are allotted a seat and wish to accept it must pay a Seat Confirmation Fee of Rs 40,000. The amount will be transferred to the allotted institution and adjusted against the tuition fee after the completion of all counselling rounds.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: How To Register For UP CNET Counselling 2026

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ABVMU.

Step 2: Log in using the CNET 2026 Registration ID and password.

Step 3: Complete the counselling registration form and update the required details.

Step 4: Upload necessary documents, including Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and category certificates, if applicable.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration and security fees online.

Step 6: Fill in and arrange college choices in order of preference.

Step 7: Review the details and submit the form before the deadline.

UP CNET Counselling 2026: Documents Required For Admission

Candidates reporting to the allotted institution must carry original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies:

Provisional seat allotment letter

Seat confirmation fee receipt

Aadhaar card or other valid photo ID

Class 10 certificate for date of birth proof and Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Transfer/Migration Certificate and Medical fitness certificate

Category, EWS, PwD, NCC, Ex-servicemen, Freedom Fighter, Minority, or domicile certificates (if applicable)

Five recent passport-size photographs