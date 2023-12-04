UP CM Yogi Emphasizes Importance Of Choosing The Right Path At Maharana Pratap Education Council Inauguration

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Representative pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that every path leads to some destination, and it is essential to choose the right path for the right destination.

Inaugurating the opening ceremony of the 91st founding week celebration of Maharana Pratap Education Council held at the Maharana Pratap Inter College campus, the chief Minister said that since its establishment in 1932 by Mahant Digvijaynath and later nurtured by Mahant Avaidyanath, the institute has been working towards achieving the goals set by its founders. In addition to educational revitalization, the council is also progressing on various health and service projects.

He further emphasised that whether it’s Maharana Pratap, Mahant Digvijaynath, Mahant Avaidyanath, or other sages and saints, their common goal was ‘Nation First’. Their spirit was dedicated to considering the earth as a mother and working in line with the motto, “May your glory be eternal, Oh Mother.”

CM Yogi stated that Maharana Pratap embodies courage, self-respect, and self-reliance. Connecting the country with such sentiments, PM Modi has set the goal of walking on the path of Panch pran during the Azadi Ka Amrit Varsh.

At present, 142 crore citizens aim to make the country developed and the biggest power across the globe. The path to a developed and self-reliant India is outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where he has provided Panch Pran.

Panch Pran signifies liberation from the mentality of slavery, respect for heritage, pride in great men, traditional arts and cultures, resolution for unity, and the fulfilment of civic duties.

“If the 142 crore population of the country works following the spirit of Panch Pran, then no one can stop India from achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation and the world’s biggest power,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that if every individual fulfils their responsibilities in their respective fields with honesty, the country will progress rapidly towards the goals of Panch Pran.

Expressing confidence in the Maharana Pratap Education Council procession, he described it as a manifestation of discipline and creativity, adding that the students and teachers associated with the council will contribute to the country’s leading educational service projects, fulfilling national duties.