UP Board Warns Students Against Fake Calls Promising Marks Increase During Class 10, 12 Scrutiny Process

UP Board: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a public warning to students and parents against fraudsters attempting to cheat candidates during the ongoing scrutiny process for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

In a notice issued by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, the board said cyber criminals may target students who have applied for scrutiny of their 2026 answer sheets by making false promises of increasing marks in exchange for money.

According to the board, these fraudsters may contact students directly through phone calls, messages, or emails and could even misuse the names of board officials or employees to appear genuine.

The warning comes at a time when many students are awaiting the outcome of the scrutiny process after applying for rechecking of their answer sheets.

Fraudsters may misuse the names of board officials

The board said such cyber criminals often try to create panic or false hope among students and parents. In some cases, they may introduce themselves as board employees and claim they can influence marks or alter results after payment.

UPMSP clarified that the board never contacts candidates personally regarding marks increase or result changes.

“The Council never contacts candidates personally,” the notice stated, urging students to remain cautious and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers.

Strict action to be taken against cyber criminals

The board also said it is working closely with the Uttar Pradesh Police to identify such fraudsters. Officials warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities have appealed to students and parents not to fall for such scams, especially during the scrutiny period when anxiety around marks and results remains high.

What students & parents should do

The board has issued a set of instructions for candidates and guardians to stay safe from such fraudulent activities.

Important advisory

Ignore any suspicious phone calls, messages, or emails related to marks increase

Do not share roll numbers, personal details, OTPs, or bank information with unknown people

Remember that UP Board officials do not contact students personally for scrutiny-related matters

Record suspicious calls, if possible

Report such incidents immediately to the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of the concerned district

Complaints can also be filed through the cybercrime helpline number 1930

The board has asked the general public to stay alert and cooperate with authorities in identifying those involved in such scams.