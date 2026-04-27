UP Board Revaluation Window Ongoing For Class 10 And 12; Applications Open Till May 17

UP Board Revaluation 2026: The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has started the revaluation process for Class 10 and Class 12 students. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has opened the scrutiny application window. Students can apply online till May 17, 2026.

The UPMSP revaluation 2026 window will be active on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for answer sheet scrutiny through the portal. The last date to submit the application form is May 17, 2026. Candidates must ensure they must pay Rs 500 per answer script (separately for theory and practical) to confirm submission.

According to the official schedule, candidates have until May 17, 2026, to submit their applications. To confirm submission, they must pay Rs 500 per answer script (separately for theory and practical).

UP Board Revaluation 2026: Fee Structure

INR 500 per subject per answer sheet

Separate fee for: Theory papers and Practical papers

The fee is calculated individually for each component

UP Board Revaluation 2026: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the UP Board Revaluation 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to see the revaluation or scrutiny.

Step 3: Type in the login information you need.

Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Make a challan and pay the bill.

Step 6: Fill out the form and keep a copy for your records.

Students should check all the information they entered before

UP Board Revaluation 2026: Submission Process

Candidates should check out the submission process for the UP Board Revaluation 2026 below:

Candidates should download the details of the online-filled scrutiny application after paying and download the details of the online-filled scrutiny application.

Attach the original Challan copy of the deposited fee for verification with the printout of the application.

Send the application via Registered Post to the concerned Regional Office of the Board by the deadline of May 17, 2026.

No applications submitted directly, via courier, or by regular mail (OFFLINE) without an online application will be accepted. Applications submitted after the May 17, 2026, deadline will not be accepted.

The UP board has made it clear that offline applications submitted without using the online form will be rejected outright. Similarly, any applications received after May 17 will not be considered under any circumstances. Students are advised to complete both the online registration and the physical delivery of documents well before the deadline, allowing for postal delays.

The results were made available on the Board's official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and DigiLocker, on April 23. For the 2026 high school exam, 27,50,843 students had signed up. According to Dr. Mahendra Dev, Director of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, the high school pass rate is 90.42%, while the intermediate pass rate is 80.38%.