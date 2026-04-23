UP Board Results 2026 Out: Girls Outshine Boys In Both Class 10 & 12 Exams

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UP Board Result 2026 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the UP Board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Results 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites and digital platforms.

This year, Girls have once again outshone boys in the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th Class Results 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage for class 10th was 90.42%. The pass percentage for boys was 87.30%, while for girls it was 93.76%. The overall pass percentage for class 12th was 80.38%, with girls having a pass percentage of 86.32%, while boys had a pass percentage of 75.04%.

Direct Link To Check 10th Result

Direct Link To Check 12th Result

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys

Candidates can check out the UP Board Result 2026 Statistics for the boys and girls below:

Class 10 (High School)

Overall pass percentage: 90.42%

Girls’ pass percentage: 93.76%

Boys’ pass percentage: 87.30%

Girls performed better than boys in Class 10.

Class 12 (Intermediate)

Overall pass percentage: 80.38%

Girls’ pass percentage: 86.32%

Boys’ pass percentage: 75.04%

Girls outperformed boys in Class 12 as well.

As in previous years, girls have outperformed boys in both classes, continuing a consistent trend in UPMSP results.

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: Official Websites to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can view their results on the following platforms:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults. nic. in

DigiLocker

Umang App

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: Steps to Check Scorecard Online

Students can download their UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults. nic. in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your school code and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download, then print off a copy for your records.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, students can view their marksheets using DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your phone number or Aadhaar.

Step 3: Go to the Documents Issued.

Step 4: Select the UP Board 10th/12th mark sheet for 2026.

Step 5: After downloading the document, save it.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Additionally, you can use UMANG to view the results:

Step 1: Open the UMANG application.

Step 2: Look up Education Services or UP Board.

Step 3: Select the UP Board Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your roll number here.

Step 5: View and download the results.