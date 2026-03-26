UP Board Result 2026: Expected Release By April-End; Check Past Trends & Steps To Download

UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 by the end of April as per various media reports. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check their results on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in , once they are released.

Along with the official websites, the results will also be available on platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Expected Date

As per current updates, the answer sheet evaluation process began on March 18 and is likely to conclude by April 1, 2026. Considering the time required for post-evaluation processes such as verification and result compilation, the UP Board results are expected to be declared in the last week of April 2026, most likely on or before April 26.

The board had deployed thousands of examiners across multiple centers to ensure timely evaluation this year, which could help in sticking to the expected timeline.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Previous Years’ Release Trends

Looking at past trends, UPMSP usually announces both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day. In 2025, the results were declared on April 25 at around 12:30 PM. Following a similar pattern, this year’s results are also expected to be released simultaneously in the afternoon.

2025: April 25 (Class 10 & 12)

2024: April 20 (Class 10 & 12)

2023: April 25 (Class 10 & 12)

2022: June 18 (Class 10 & 12)

2021: July 31 (Class 10 & 12)

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Details to Be Released with Results

Along with the scorecards, the board will also publish:

Toppers list

Gender-wise performance

District-wise toppers

Overall pass percentage and key statistics

UP Board Result 2026 Date: How to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website, upresults.nic.in.

Click on the link to view Class 10 or Class 12 results.

Please enter your roll number and captcha code.

Click on the submit/view results button.

Your results will appear on the screen.

Download and print out for future reference.

Students should keep their roll numbers handy to avoid last-minute hassles. The online marksheet is provisional; the original marksheet will be provided later by the respective schools.