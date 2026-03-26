UP Board Releases 2026-27 Academic Calendar: Academic Session To Commence On April 1; Board Exams From February 2027

UP Board Academic Calendar 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year via social media. The new academic session will begin on 1 April 2026, providing a detailed schedule for exams and assessments. This calendar offers students of Classes 9 to 12 a complete roadmap for teaching, unit tests, practical exams, pre-boards, and final board exams, ensuring timely syllabus completion and continuous evaluation throughout the year.

According to the schedule, the first unit test, which will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), is planned for the second week of July, while the second unit test, a descriptive assessment, is set for the last week of August.

Board practical exams are scheduled from 27 January to 10 February 2027, with the theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 taking place in February. Schools have been instructed to complete evaluation and upload marks on time, with preparations for annual results beginning in March.

UP Board Academic Calendar 2026-27: Important Dates

Session begins: April 1, 2026

First Unit Test (MCQ): 2nd week of July 2026

Second Unit Test (Descriptive): Last week of August 2026

Half-yearly Practical Exams: 4th week of September 2026

Half-yearly Written Exams: 2nd–3rd week of October 2026

Upload of Half-yearly Marks: 1st week of November 2026

Third Unit Test (MCQ): Last week of November 2026

Fourth Unit Test (Descriptive): Last week of December 2026

Syllabus Completion (Class 10 & 12): January 10, 2027

Syllabus Completion (Class 9 & 11): January 25, 2027

Class 12 Pre-board Practicals: From January 11, 2027

Class 10 & 12 Pre-board Exams: From January 18, 2027

Annual Exams (Class 9 & 11): February 1–10, 2027

Board Practical Exams: January 27 – February 10, 2027

Board Exams (Theory): February 2027

UP Board Academic Calendar 2026-27: Half Year Assessments

Pre-board and half-yearly exams are important benchmarks for the academic year. They assist in assessing midterm performance and getting students ready for final exams. The following are important deadlines for these tests:

Half-yearly practical exams: 4th week of September 2026

Half-yearly written exams: 2nd–3rd week of October 2026

Marks upload: First week of November 2026

Pre-board practicals (Class 12): From January 11, 2027

Pre-board exams (Class 10 & 12): From January 18, 2027

UP Board Academic Calendar 2026-27: Syllabus Deadline

The deadline to complete the syllabi for Classes 10 and 12 is January 10, 2027. The deadline for Classes 9 and 11 is January 25, 2027. Pre-board theory exams for Classes 10 and 12 will start on January 18, after pre-board practical exams for Class 12 start on January 11. Classes 9 and 11 will take their annual exams between February 1 and February 10, 2027.