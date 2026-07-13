UP Board Issues New Rules For Private Candidates Of Class 10, 12 Exams 2027: Applications To Be Accepted Only Through Government Schools

UP Board Class 10, 12 Update: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced a major change in the application process for private (individual/correspondent) candidates appearing in the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Board Examinations 2027.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, private candidates will now be required to submit their examination applications only through designated government schools, which will function as forwarding centres.

The revised policy has been introduced in line with a Government Order dated July 10, 2026, issued by the Government of Uttar Pradesh regarding the determination of examination centres.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Update: Application forms to be available online and offline

The board has also clarified that the prescribed application form for private candidates will be made available through multiple channels to ensure easy access.

Candidates can obtain the application form from:

The official UPMSP website.

The office of the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS).

Designated centres at the tehsil level.

Offices at the block level.

Detailed instructions regarding submission are expected to be released along with the application schedule.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Update: Who will be affected?

The revised rules apply to:

Individual (private) candidates appearing for the UP Board Class 10 Examination 2027.

Individual (private) candidates appearing for the UP Board Class 12 Examination 2027.

Regular students enrolled in recognised schools will continue to apply through their respective institutions as per the existing procedure.

The board is expected to announce the registration schedule for private candidates in the coming weeks. Until then, candidates planning to appear as individual examinees in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations 2027 have been advised to keep track of official updates and ensure they submit their applications only through the designated government schools.