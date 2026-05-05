UP Board Issues Fresh Instructions To Rectify Error In Student Record & Upload By May 6 For Mark Sheets & Certificates 2026

UP Board: The Board of Secondary Education Uttar Pradesh has issued fresh instructions to schools to ensure that student records are free from errors before the preparation of 2026 board examination mark sheets and certificates.

In a notice issued from the office of the secretary in Prayagraj, the board said schools must upload correction requests related to student details by May 6, 2026, till 6 pm.

The latest direction is aimed at avoiding mistakes in official documents that students will receive after the board examinations next year.

Corrections allowed in key student details

According to the board, schools have been asked to carefully check and submit corrections in important personal details such as the student’s name, spelling of mother’s or father’s name, date of birth, photograph and other related particulars.

These corrections must be entered in the prescribed format and uploaded on the official portal along with supporting documents.

The instruction applies to all students who will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Board Examinations 2026.

Portal updated after schools faced file size issues

The board also informed schools that the PDF file size limit on the portal has been increased.

This means schools can now upload the fully filled correction format and supporting evidence more easily. The change comes after institutions faced difficulty uploading documents because of file size restrictions.

In another relief for schools, the board said that if any correction request remains pending even after uploading the forms, the remaining cases may be uploaded the next day as well, provided it is within the prescribed deadline.

Schools asked to act without delay

The notice, signed by Bhagwati Singh, makes it clear that schools should not leave the work until the last moment.

Officials say the verification exercise is important because once certificates and marksheets are printed, correcting errors can become a lengthy process for students.