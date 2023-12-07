UP Board Implements Creative Assessment for Students in Classes 9 and 10 | i-Stock images (Representational Pic)

In a letter issued to all district inspectors of schools (DIoSs) on October 18, UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla instructed that students' assessments be conducted creatively in accordance with section 4.34 of NEP-2020, according to a report by HT.

The letter notifies the authorities that materials for the next steps for the students' creative assessments in the designated topics have been developed and posted on the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

The UP Board, which has its headquarters in Prayagraj, has chosen to begin evaluating the inventiveness of almost 50 lakh children who are now enrolled in Classes 9 and 10 at more than 27,000 of its affiliated schools throughout the state for the current academic year. It may also be made available to students in Classes 11 and 12 in the upcoming months.

According to Board authorities, the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has led to the implementation of a creative evaluation system as part of the current effort for students in Classes 9 and 10, starting with the 2023–24 academic year.

“Instruct principals of all recognised secondary schools in your respective districts to download the guidelines and the material from the UP Board’s official website regarding implementing the creative assessment of students and ensure their implementation,” the letter says.