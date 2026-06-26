UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026 Application Deadline Till June 30; Check Revised Schedule

UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the last date for submitting online applications for the High School (Class 10) Improvement/Compartment Examination 2026 and the Intermediate (Class 12) Compartment Examination 2026. Students who were unable to complete the registration process now have time until June 30, 2026, 12 midnight to apply.

The Board said the deadline has been extended in the interest of students after Moharram was observed as a public holiday on June 26 and banks remained closed on June 27, which was the fourth Saturday. Earlier, the last date for submitting online applications was June 27, 2026.

The extension has been announced by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj. Apart from the revised deadline, all other instructions issued in the Board's notification dated June 4, 2026 will remain unchanged.

UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Important dates updated

Application process begins: June 6, 2026

Original last date to apply: June 27, 2026

Revised last date to apply: June 30, 2026 (12 midnight)

Last date to submit documents by registered post: Within three days after the application deadline

UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Who can apply?

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Examination

The following candidates are eligible:

Students applying under the Improvement category can appear in one subject.

Students applying under the Compartment category who have failed in two subjects can appear in one of the failed subjects.

Class 12 Compartment Examination

The following candidates are eligible:

Students who have failed in one subject in the Humanities, Science or Commerce stream.

Candidates who have failed in one paper of Agriculture Part-I or Agriculture Part-II.

Students who have failed in one trade subject under the Vocational stream.

UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Examination fee details

Candidates are required to pay the prescribed examination fee through a Treasury Challan under the designated UP Board fee head.

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Examination: ₹256.50

Class 12 Compartment Examination: ₹306

UP Board Extends Class 10 & 12 Improvement, Compartment Exam 2026: Application process

Eligible students can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UP Board website.

Step 2: Open the online application link for the Improvement/Compartment Examination 2026.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Deposit the prescribed examination fee through the Treasury Challan under the notified fee head.

Step 5: Submit the online application before 12 midnight on June 30, 2026.

Step 6: Take a printout of the completed application form.

Step 7: Attach the original Treasury Challan receipt.

Step 8: Send the application form and fee receipt to the concerned UP Board regional office through registered post.

Ensure the documents reach the regional office within three days of the application deadline.

Board advisory

The UP Board has advised eligible students to complete the online application process well before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. Candidates should also ensure that the printed application form, along with the original treasury challan receipt, reaches their respective regional office within the stipulated time, as incomplete or delayed submissions may not be considered.