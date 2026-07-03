UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Releases Exam Centre Selection Schedule; Process To Run From July 20 To September 18

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the detailed schedule for selecting examination centres for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. The online process will begin on July 20, 2026, and conclude on September 18, 2026.

Centre selection schedule announced

The board said the exercise is being carried out under the revised policy issued by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure transparency, maintain the sanctity of the board examinations, and prevent unfair practices during the exam process.

According to the notification issued by the Office of the Secretary, Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, the selection of examination centres will be completed through a multi-stage online verification process involving school principals, tehsil-level committees, District School Inspectors, and district centre determination committees headed by District Magistrates.

Online verification process details

The board has made it clear that only schools meeting the prescribed infrastructure and eligibility norms will be considered as examination centres. School principals will first upload details of infrastructure and physical facilities on the UPMSP portal, following which these details will undergo physical verification by committees constituted by the respective District Magistrates.

The verified information will then be used to prepare a provisional list of examination centres. Students, parents, school principals, and managers will also get an opportunity to raise objections before the final list is published.

The board stated that this structured process is aimed at maintaining the quality, reliability and law and order of the UP Board examinations while ensuring that centres are allotted strictly according to government norms.

Objections and finalisation process

After the provisional examination centre list is uploaded, objections from stakeholders will be accepted online. District authorities will examine every representation and forward genuine cases with recommendations to the board.

Once all objections are reviewed, the UPMSP Centre Determination Committee will prepare and publish the final list of examination centres along with school-wise student allocation.

The board has directed all officials to complete every stage of the process within the prescribed timeline, stating that adherence to the schedule is mandatory considering the importance and sensitivity of the 2027 board examinations.

UP Board Exam 2027: Exam Centre Selection Schedule

July 20, 2026: Schools upload infrastructure details on the UPMSP portal.

August 3, 2026: Physical verification of schools completed.

August 10, 2026: Verification reports uploaded by District School Inspectors.

August 17, 2026: Provisional exam centre list released.

August 18, 2026: List of ineligible/debarred schools published.

August 22, 2026: Last date to submit objections to the provisional list.

September 1, 2026: District authorities dispose of objections and forward recommendations.

September 7, 2026: Approved exam centre list published.

September 14, 2026: Last date to file objections against the approved list.

September 18, 2026: Final exam centre list released by UPMSP.

Instructions to officials

The UPMSP has advised all schools and district authorities to strictly follow the prescribed schedule so that the examination centre selection process is completed on time and the preparations for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027 proceed without delay.