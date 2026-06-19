UP Board Exam 2027 Registration Begins For Class 10, 12 At upmsp.edu.in; Here's What Schools Must Do

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started the registration process for students who will appear in the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2027. Schools can now upload student details and complete the registration formalities through the board's online portal.

The Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, has released a detailed schedule for institutional candidates, outlining deadlines for admissions, fee submission, data uploading and correction of student records.

School authorities have been instructed to ensure that all student information is entered accurately, as the details submitted during registration will be used for issuing mark sheets and certificates after the examinations.

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: Schedule (Institutional Candidates)

Admission of students in Class 10 and Class 12 and collection of examination fees by schools: August 5, 2026

Deposit of collected examination fees in the treasury through a lump-sum challan: August 10, 2026

Uploading treasury fee deposit details and students' educational information on the UPMSP portal: August 16, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Deposit of examination fees with a late fee of ₹100 per student: August 16, 2026

Uploading details of students whose examination fees were deposited along with the late fee: August 20, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Verification of uploaded student records and checklist by schools: August 21 to August 31, 2026

Correction and updation of uploaded student details on the website: September 1 to September 10, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Submission of the photographic list of registered candidates and related documents to the District School Inspector's office: September 30, 2026

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: Application Fees

The board has also announced the examination fee structure for Class 10 and Class 12 candidates.

Class 10 (High School) Institutional Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹500

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1

Total Fee: ₹501

Class 10 Credit System Institutional Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹200

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1

Total Fee: ₹201

Class 10 Private Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹700

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1.50

Forwarding Fee: ₹5

Total Fee: ₹706.50

Additional Subject (Class 10)

₹200 per subject

Total payable: ₹206.50

Class 12 (Intermediate) Institutional Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹600

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1

Total Fee: ₹601

Intermediate Agriculture and Vocational Courses

Examination Fee: ₹600

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1

Total Fee: ₹601

Class 12 Private Candidates

Examination Fee: ₹800

Mark Sheet Fee: ₹1.50

Forwarding Fee: ₹5

Total Fee: ₹806.50

Additional Subject (Class 12)

₹200 per subject

Total payable: ₹206.50

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: How schools can complete UP board registration

Schools can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the UPMSP registration portal.

Step 2: Log in using institutional credentials.

Step 3: Enter student details including name, parents' names, date of birth, gender and subjects.

Step 4: Upload the required educational information.

Step 5: Deposit examination fees in the treasury through the prescribed challan.

Step 6: Update challan and fee details on the portal.

Step 7: Download the student checklist after submission.

Step 8: Verify all records carefully.

Step 9: Make corrections, if required, during the correction window.

Step 10: Submit the final photographic list and related documents to the District School Inspector's office before the deadline.

UP Board Exam 2027 Registration: Board warns schools against data errors

The UP Board has directed principals and class teachers to thoroughly verify every student's educational details before uploading them online. Information such as the student's name, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, gender, photograph and selected subjects must exactly match school records.

The board has made it clear that any error in these details could lead to problems in mark sheets and certificates later. Responsibility for such discrepancies will rest with the concerned school authorities.

With the registration process now underway, schools have been advised to complete all formalities within the stipulated deadlines to avoid late fees and ensure smooth participation of students in the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2027.