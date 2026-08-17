UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026 Declared At upmsp.edu.in; Direct Link Here

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026: UPMSP (Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad) has announced the UP Board Compartment Result 2026 for Class 10 and 12 students. The result is out on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, today, that is, 17 August 2026, 11:30 AM.

The result comprises those students who have taken part in the High School Compartment/Improvement Examination 2026 and Intermediate Compartment Examination 2026.

Candidates can now easily check their result online with the help of the information provided in their admit card.

UP Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2026: Result Analysis

According to the result data published by UP Board, 20,855 candidates had enrolled themselves in the High School Compartment/Improvement Examination. This included 15,705 boys and 5,150 girls.

Of the registered candidates, 19,394 students appeared for the examination. A total of 19,191 candidates were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage stood at 98.95%. The pass percentage among male candidates was 98.91%, while female candidates recorded a pass percentage of 99.10%.

UP Board Class 12 result analysis

For the Intermediate Compartment Examination 2026, a total of 21,227 candidates registered. Of these, 11,256 were boys and 9,971 were girls.

As many as 20,540 candidates appeared in the examination, while 16,286 candidates were declared successful.

The overall pass percentage for the Intermediate Compartment Examination was 79.29%. The female candidates showed better performance, having a higher passing percentage of 81.41%, while the male candidates had a lower passing percentage of 77.39%.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2026: Steps to check the result

These are the ways through which students can access their Class 10 or Class 12 compartment result online:

Step 1: Access the official website of UPMSP, which is at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Check the link that is linked to High School Compartment/Improvement or Intermediate Compartment Examination Result 2026 on the home page.

Step 3: Choose the appropriate result link for Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4: A result login page will come on your screen.

Step 5: You need to provide the necessary details such as roll number and school code as mentioned on your admit card.

Step 6: Click submit button.

Step 7: Your UP Board Compartment Result 2026 will open on your screen.

Step 8: Carefully go through the marks and qualifying status.

Step 9: Download the result for future purpose.

Students should retain a copy of the result until the formal documentation related to their examination is completed.

The UP Board has advised students to use its official website for checking the result and other examination-related updates.