UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2023 Soon At results.upmsp.edu; How To Check, Pass Percentage

Representational image | File

The results of the class 10 and class 12 compartment exams are set to be released on the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's official website soon. For students who did not pass the standard board exams, these exams were conducted in the month of July. Candidates can view the results at results.upmsp.edu.

Students are required to enter their roll number, district, and academic year in order to view their results on the website.

Here's how to download the scorecard:

Check out the official site for Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad results.upmsp.edu.in.

Click on the class 10 or 12 results visible on the homepage.

Login credentials, which includes district name, academic year, and roll number, need to be filled as well.

Download and print the page for future use.

The compartment exam results comes months after the Uttar Pradesh government announced the scorecards for its class 10, 12 exams on April 25. Both the exams started on February 16 but ended on March 3 and 4 respectively.

The class 10 exam saw girl students score an overall pass percentage of 93.34% with boys scoring a good 86.64% as well. But the intermediate exam saw a massive dip in percentage marks among boys, as it was 69.34 per cent, compared to 83 per cent for girls.