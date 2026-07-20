UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026 Released At upmsp.edu.in; Exams On July 28

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026: The UP Board Class 10th and 12th compartment admit card 2026 was made available to students by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The UP 10th and UP Board 12th compartment admit cards for 2026 are available online at upmsp.edu.in, the board's official website.

With their login ID and password, schools can get the UP Board compartment admission cards 2026 for students in Classes 10 and 12. All enrolled kids will receive the UPMSP class 10 and 12 hall ticket 2026 from the schools after it has been downloaded.

Before taking the compartment exam, all students must pick up their UPMSP compartment admission cards for classes 10 and 12 from their individual schools.

Direct link to download admit card

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026: Important date

Class 10 Compartment Exam: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

Class 12 Compartment Exam: July 28, 2026 (Tuesday)

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026: Timing

Class 10 Compartment Exam: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Class 12 Compartment Exam: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026: Steps to download admit card

The Class 12, 10 Compartment Admit Card 2026 UP Board was made available online on the UPMSP website. However, the UP Board Class 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 may only be downloaded by the schools via these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in, the board's official website.

Step 2: Select "UP Board High School, Intermediate Compartment Admit Card 2026 Download Link."

Step 3: Enter your password and user ID, then submit the information.

Step 4: Every student's UP Board Admit Card 2026 Class 12/10 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: The head of the school can then download and print it out.

Direct link to download admit card

UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The student's name, roll number, test location, dates, and other details are included in UP Board Class 12, 10 Compartment Roll Number 2026.