UP Board Begins Registration For Class 10 Improvement, Compartment & Class 12 Compartment Exams 2026; Apply By June 27

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started accepting applications for the 2026 Class 10 Improvement and Compartment exams, as well as the Class 12 Compartment exam. Candidates can apply online from June 6 to June 27 through the board’s official website.

UPMSP Secretary Bhagwati Singh mentioned this in a recent notification. He stated that the online application process will be available until midnight on June 27. So, students need to make sure they wrap up their applications by then if they want to improve their marks or take the compartment exams.

Important Dates and Fees

Application Start Date: June 6, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: June 27, 2026 (till 12 midnight)

Last Date to Submit Documents by Registered Post: Within three days after June 27

Examination Fees

Class 10 Improvement/Compartment Exam: ₹256.50

Class 12 Compartment Exam: ₹306

Who can apply?

For Class 10 (High School) Improvement/Compartment Examination:

Students applying under the Improvement category can appear in only one subject in which they have failed.

Students applying under the Compartment category and who have failed in two subjects can appear in one of the failed subjects.

For Class 12 (Intermediate) Compartment Examination:

Students who have failed in one subject in the Humanities, Science, or Commerce stream are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have failed in one paper of Agriculture Part-I or Agriculture Part-II can also appear for the compartment examination.

Students who have failed in one trade subject under the Vocational stream are also eligible to apply.

Fee Payment and Document Submission

The board has made it mandatory for candidates to deposit the prescribed examination fee through a treasury challan under the designated UP Board fee head. After completing the online application form, students must send a printout of the application, along with the original treasury challan receipt, to their respective regional UP Board office through registered post.

The documents must reach the concerned regional office within three days of the application deadline.

Rules for written and practical examinations

The board has clarified that candidates who have failed in both the written and practical or project components of a subject will have to appear in both parts of the examination.

However, students who have passed one component and failed the other can choose to appear only for the failed component. They may also opt to take both components if they wish.

UPMSP said the detailed schedule for the written and practical examinations will be announced separately at a later date.

Students are advised to carefully check their eligibility and complete the application process through the official website before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.