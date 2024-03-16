UP Board Begins Evaluation Process, Results Expected In April

Representative Image

Today, March 16, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) began grading the intermediate and high school answer papers from the Uttar Pradesh Board throughout the state.



In light of the Holi festival, the board has also decided not to conduct any evaluation work between March 24 and 26. It is mandated, nevertheless, that the evaluation process be finished in 13 working days.



Results for the UP Board exam 2024 are anticipated to be released in April. The UP Board results were announced last year at the quickest pace in one hundred years.

The UP Board Secretary, Dibyakant Shukla, earlier posted an official notice on X (formerly Twitter) declaring that the evaluation process will come to an end on March 31 after thirteen working days.

UP Board exam evaluation stats

For the UP board exam 2024, a total of 55,25,308 candidates registered this year. Of them, 25,77,997 registered for the UP Inter Board exam 2024 and 29,47,311 applied for the UP Board Madhyamik exams.



This year, 116 assessment centers will be used to assess intermediate answer sheets and 131 assessment centers will be used to assess high school answer sheets. Additionally, 13 mixed evaluation centers will finish evaluating the answer sheets from both intermediate and high schools. 83 government-aided secondary schools and 177 non-government-aided secondary schools have been chosen as evaluation hubs from among the 260 evaluation centers.



52,295 examiners will evaluate the 1.25 crore answer sheets from the intermediate examination, and 94,802 examiners will evaluate the 1.76 crore answer sheets from the UP Class 10th annual examination. According to Dibyakant Shukla, the secretary of the UP Board, a total of 131 evaluation centers have been set up for the evaluation of the Class 10 board exam and 116 evaluation centers for the purpose of verifying inter-answer sheets.