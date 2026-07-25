UP Board 2027 Exams: Individual Class 10, 12 Students Can Apply By August 5; Check Full Schedule Here

UP Board 2027 Exams Class 10 & 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the schedule for individual candidates who wish to appear for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2027. Students of Classes 10 and 12 applying as individual candidates will have to submit their examination forms and fees through the designated forwarding centres within the prescribed deadlines.

As per the notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, the first deadline for individual candidates is August 5, 2026. The process includes submitting the completed application form, paying the examination fee and providing documents related to educational qualifications to the Principal of the forwarding centre.

The Board has also laid down separate deadlines for depositing examination fees, uploading candidate details, correcting information and forwarding the final candidate lists to the concerned authorities.

UP Board 2027 Exams Class 10 & 12: Important Dates And Schedule

Application form and fee submission: August 5

Fee deposit in treasury: August 10

Online upload of fee and educational details: August 16

Late fee payment deadline (₹100 per candidate): August 16

Upload of late fee and educational details: August 20

Candidate details verification: August 21–31

Correction/update window: September 1–10

Submission of candidate photo list and fund letter: September 30

The Board has clarified that no new candidate details will be accepted during the correction window. Only amendments to information already uploaded will be permitted.

UP Board 2027 Exams Class 10 & 12: Exam fees

Class 10 Individual: ₹706.50 total; ₹706 deposited in treasury

Class 10 Credit System: ₹306.50 total; ₹306 deposited in treasury

Additional Class 10 Subject: ₹206.50 per subject; ₹206 deposited in treasury

Class 12 Individual: ₹806.50 total; ₹806 deposited in treasury

Failed Class 12 Agriculture/Vocational: ₹806.50 total; ₹806 deposited in treasury

Additional Class 12 Subject: ₹206.50 per subject; ₹206 deposited in treasury

Late Fee: ₹100 per candidate for missing the prescribed fee deposit deadline.

UP Board 2027 Exams Class 10 & 12: How to apply for UP Board 2027 as an Individual candidate

Individual candidates will have to complete the application process through the designated forwarding centre. The steps are:

Step 1: Visit the official UP Board website, upmsp.edu.in, and download the individual examination application form.

Step 2: Fill in the required details in the application form carefully.

Step 3: Attach or provide proof of educational qualifications along with the completed form.

Step 4: Submit the application form and examination fee in cash to the Principal of the designated forwarding centre.

Step 5: The Principal or forwarding centre head will complete the subsequent process, including depositing the fee in the treasury and uploading the candidate's educational and examination details online.

Step 6: Candidates should ensure that all information submitted to the forwarding centre is accurate and matches their educational records.

UP Board 2027 Exams Class 10 & 12: Students asked to check details carefully

The Board has placed particular emphasis on the accuracy of candidate information uploaded to its website. Details, including the student's name, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, gender, and selected subjects, must be checked against school records before being uploaded.

The Principal of the forwarding centre will be responsible for ensuring that the information is correctly entered. The Board has warned that any error or discrepancy in the educational details could affect the information printed on the candidate's certificate or marksheet.

The notification also noted that a separate notification dated June 18, 2026, has already been issued regarding the online application process for institutional candidates appearing for the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2027.