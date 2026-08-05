UP Board 2026: Cyber Fraud Alert Issued For Improvement, Compartment Exam Students; Warns Parents Against Fake Calls

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has issued a cyber fraud warning for students who appeared in the High School Improvement/Compartment and Intermediate Compartment Examination 2026, cautioning them and their parents against fake calls, messages, and emails promising to increase marks in exchange for money.

The warning comes in view of incidents reported in previous years, when cyber criminals allegedly attempted to target students and parents by posing as Board officials. According to the Board, fraudsters may contact candidates directly and claim that they can increase their marks by taking money.

The UP Board has also warned that such callers may falsely claim to have access to the Board's main database or use the names of Board employees to create fake identities and gain the trust of students and their families.

Fraudsters may promise marks increase

According to the public notice issued by the Board, cyber criminals may contact students who appeared for the 2026 compartment or improvement examinations and ask for details related to their marks.

The callers may then offer to increase the student's marks in return for money.

The Board has made it clear that students and parents should not believe such claims. It has also specifically cautioned against sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers.

The warning is particularly important for students who are waiting for or concerned about their examination results, as fraudsters may try to exploit their anxiety by making false promises about improving marks.

Board clarifies communication process

The Board has advised students and parents to ignore suspicious phone calls, messages, and emails.

It has also clarified that the Council does not personally contact candidates regarding such matters.

Students and parents should therefore be especially cautious if someone claims to be calling from the Board and asks for money, examination details, or banking information.

What should students do if they receive a fraud call?

The Board has issued clear instructions for candidates and parents:

Do not respond to suspicious calls, messages, or emails claiming that marks can be increased.

Do not share personal information, roll number, or bank account details with unknown individuals.

If such a call is received, record the conversation or preserve the evidence, wherever possible.

Immediately inform the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of the concerned district.

Share the suspicious caller's mobile number with the authorities.

Students and parents can also report the matter through the cyber helpline 1930.

The incident can additionally be reported to the Additional Secretary of the concerned regional office of the UP Board.

Regional Office helpline numbers

Students and parents can contact the concerned UP Board regional office through the following numbers:

Meerut Regional Office: 9454457256, 0121-2660742

Bareilly Regional Office: 9415060575, 0581-2583044

Prayagraj Regional Office: 9410077710, 0532-2423365

Varanasi Regional Office: 9450964432, 0542-2509990

Gorakhpur Regional Office: 9415259462, 0551-2205271

The UP Board said it is working with the Uttar Pradesh Police to identify people involved in such fraudulent activities.