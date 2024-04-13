UP Board 2024 Results To Be Announced On THIS Date, Know Here! | Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2024 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per a Hindustan Times report, the Class 10 and Class 12 results would probably be released by April 25. However, the authorities have not yet provided any formal confirmation of the same.

Before submitting the scores, the board is reportedly in the process of double-checking and amending the results to ensure that there are no errors or discrepancies.

Students can check their scores on the official websites result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in after the results are announced.

How to check results?

-Visit result.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, the official websites.

-Go to the homepage and select the "Download UP Board Result 2024" option.

-Choose the results you want to view based on the exam you took.

-Enter your credentials on the login page.

-Once your results are displayed, download and print a copy for your records.

The UP board result in the year 2023 was also announced in the year April 25. The board broke its own speed record by finishing the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer papers in just 12 days.

Exams were held this year from February 22 to March 9. A remarkable number of students—55,25,308—took the tests, comprising 29,47,311 Class 10 and 25,77,997 Class 12 applicants.



The UPMSP held the final exams for both High School and Intermediate between February 22 and March 9.