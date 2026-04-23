UP Board 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Shikha Verma Tops With 97.60%; Check Full Merit List Here

UP Board 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026, with the topper list released alongside the results. The announcement was made through an official press conference attended by ministers and board officials, after which the result links were activated on the official websites.

Students can now check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in using their roll number and roll code. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stands at 80.38%, reflecting a steady performance by students across the state.

Along with the results, the board has also shared details of the top-performing students across districts, highlighting exceptional academic achievements.

UP Board 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Topper List 2026

Rank 1: Shikha Verma – 97.60%

Rank 2: Nandani Gupta – 97.20%

Rank 2: Shriya Verma – 97.20%

Rank 3: Surbhi Yadav – 97.00%

Rank 3: Puja Pal – 97.00%

UP Board 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: For Class 12 result, type: UP12 Roll Number.

Step 3: For Class 10 result, type: UP10 Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the message to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive your UP Board Result 2026 on the same mobile number via SMS.

Direct Link To Check 12th Result