UP Board 10th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Kashish & Hansika Secure Rank 1

UP Board 10th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the Class 10 result for 2026. Along with the results, the board has also released the topper list, highlighting the students who have secured the highest ranks this year.

This year, the top position has been jointly secured by Kashish Verma and Hansika Verma, who have emerged as Rank 1 holders in the UP Board Class 10 examinations.

Direct link to check the result

UP Board 10th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Topper List 2026

Rank 1: Kashish Verma, Hansika Verma - 97.83%

Rank 2: Aditi - 97.50%

Rank 3: Arpita, Rishabh Sahu & Pari Verma - 97.33%

The results have been made available on the official UPMSP websites, where students can access their scorecards using their login credentials.

With lakhs of students appearing for the exam, the declaration of results marks an important milestone in their academic journey.

UP Board 10th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Steps to Check UP Board Class 10 Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “UP Board High School Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the marksheet for future use

Direct link to check the result

Officials have advised students to carefully verify all details mentioned on the marksheet. The digital copy can be used for immediate reference, while original documents will be issued by schools later.