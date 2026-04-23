UP Board 10th And 12th Results 2026 To Be Out Today: Here’s How To Check Scores Via SMS And UMANG App

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) today, April 23, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Once released, students can access their results online, but for those facing website issues, the SMS facility and UMANG App offers a quick and reliable alternative.

With heavy traffic expected on official websites like upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in, students are advised to use the SMS option to instantly receive their marks on their mobile phones.

UP Board Result 2026: Important Details

Result Date: April 23, 2026

Result Time: 4:00 PM

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via SMS

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results with SMS:

For Class 10 (High School):

Type: UP10 ROLLNUMBER

Send it to 56263

For Class 12 (Intermediate):

Type: UP12 ROLLNUMBER

Send it to 56263

After sending the SMS, students will receive their result details directly on their mobile phones within a few seconds.

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check UP Board Result 2026 via UMANG APP

To check the UP Board Class 10th scores 2026, students need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the UMANG app or go to the official website.

Step 2: Use your mobile number and OTP to log in. Type "UP Board" or "UPMSP" into the search bar, and then click on "UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2026.

Step 3: Fill out the form with your registration number and roll number, and then send it in.

Step 4: Download the result and print it out for future reference.

यूपी बोर्ड 2026 की कक्षा 10वीं (हाई स्कूल) और 12वीं (इंटरमीडिएट) के परिणाम 23 अप्रैल, 2026 को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। #boardresult pic.twitter.com/75btuWePaq — UMANG App India (@UmangOfficial_) April 23, 2026

Why should you use SMS and the UMANG app to check your UP Board Result 2026?

Works even with low or no internet connectivity

Helps avoid website crashes due to heavy traffic

Provides instant access to marks anytime, anywhere

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid last-minute confusion. While the SMS result is convenient for quick access, they should download the official marksheet later from the website or DigiLocker for future use.