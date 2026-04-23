UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: What To Do If The Official Website Crashes? Check These Alternatives

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 will be released today. The UP Board results for 2026 will be announced at a press conference that starts at 4 PM. The ministers of education and board members will be present. The results links will be active after the press conference. Students can use their roll number information to download their results from upmsp.edu.in.

There is a greater chance that the website would become sluggish and hang since over 50 lakh pupils took the test. Thus, there are other means to verify the outcome.

Candidates can check their results by SMS, Digilocker, and the UMANG app.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Important Dates

Result Date: April 23, 2026

Result Time: 4:00 PM

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, students can view their marksheets using DigiLocker:

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your phone number or Aadhaar.

Step 3: Go to the Documents Issued.

Step 4: Select the UP Board 10th/12th Marksheet for 2026.

Step 5: After downloading the document, save it.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: For Class 12 result, type: UP12 Roll Number.

Step 3: For Class 10 result, type: UP10 Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the message to 56263.

Step 5: You will receive your UP Board Result 2026 on the same mobile number via SMS.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Additionally, you can use UMANG to view the results:

Step 1: Go to the UMANG application

Step 2: Look up Education Services or the UP Board.

Step 3: Select UP Board Result 2026.

Step 4: Put your roll number here.

Step 5: View and download the outcome.

Students can download their digital marksheets from the official portal following today's results announcement. Until the original marksheet is unavailable, these are valid for use in subsequent admissions procedures.