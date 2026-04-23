UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 Declared: Matric Pass Percentage At 90.42%, Intermediate At 80.38%

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially announced the UP Board Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) Results 2026 today, April 23, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now access their scorecards online through the official websites and digital platforms.

The UP Board Result 2026 has been made available for both High School and Intermediate students simultaneously. Candidates can check their marks using the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, as well as through DigiLocker and UMANG APP.

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 and Class 12 stands at 90.42% and 80.38%

Direct Link To Check 10th Result

Direct Link To Check 12th Result

“वर्ष 2026 की परीक्षाएं 8,033 केंद्रों पर 15 कार्य दिवसों में संपन्न हुईं। मूल्यांकन 254 केंद्रों पर निर्धारित समय में पूर्ण किया गया। हाईस्कूल का उत्तीर्ण प्रतिशत 90.42 तथा इंटरमीडिएट का 80.38 प्रतिशत रहा।”

— डॉ. महेंद्र देव, निदेशक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/KM5GMHLTGO — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) April 23, 2026

UP Board Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Uttar Pradesh Board has also released the overall performance data along with the results.

Class 10 Overall Pass Percentage - 90.42%

Class 12 Overall Pass Percentage - 80.38%

Overall pass percentage - 90.42%

“परीक्षाफल केवल अंक नहीं, बल्कि विद्यार्थियों के परिश्रम और संकल्प का प्रतीक है। जिन विद्यार्थियों का परिणाम अपेक्षा के अनुरूप नहीं है, वे निराश न हों—आगे सुधार के पर्याप्त अवसर उपलब्ध हैं।”

— डॉ. महेंद्र देव, निदेशक, माध्यमिक शिक्षा, उत्तर प्रदेश#UPBoardResult — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) April 23, 2026



With the declaration of the UP Board Result 2026, thousands of students across the state can now access their performance outcomes and proceed with their next academic or career steps appropriately.

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: Official Websites to Check UP Board Result 2026

Students can view their results on the following platforms:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults. nic.in

DigiLocker

Umang App

UP Board Result 2026 Declared: Steps to Check Scorecard Online

Students can download their UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults. nic. in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "UP Board High School Result 2026" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026" link.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your school code and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The UP Board Result 2026 scorecard will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Download, then print off a copy for your records.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Additionally, students can view their marksheets using DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your phone number or Aadhaar.

Step 3: Go to the Documents Issued.

Step 4: Select the UP Board 10th/12th Marksheet for 2026.

Step 5: After downloading the document, save it.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via UMANG app

Additionally, you can use UMANG to view the results:

Step 1: Open the UMANG application.

Step 2: Look up Education Services or UP Board.

Step 3: Select the UP Board Result 2026.

Step 4: Enter your roll number here.

Step 5: View and download the results.