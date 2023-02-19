e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP BJP leader Pappu Bhartol takes class 12 board exam at 55

UP BJP leader Pappu Bhartol takes class 12 board exam at 55

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is taking his intermediate examination (Class 12) at the age of 55. |
Follow us on

Lucknow: Former BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra, a.k.a Pappu Bhartol, from Bareilly is taking his intermediate examination (Class 12) at the age of 55.

The two-term MLA said that he believes that there is no age limit for getting education. He plans to study law after clearing the Intermediate examination.

Rajesh Mishra had hit the headlines two years ago when his daughter eloped to marry a Dalit and his family strongly opposed the move.

Later, he made headlines when he recovered a baby girl who had been abandoned in an earthen pot.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP BJP leader Pappu Bhartol takes class 12 board exam at 55

UP BJP leader Pappu Bhartol takes class 12 board exam at 55

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear PIL on 75% eligibility criteria this week; details here

JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to hear PIL on 75% eligibility criteria this week; details here

Bihar: Real-life wonder woman! 22-year-old appears for Class 10 exam hours after childbirth

Bihar: Real-life wonder woman! 22-year-old appears for Class 10 exam hours after childbirth

Mumbai: NMIMS Meraki festival's three-day celebrations begin today

Mumbai: NMIMS Meraki festival's three-day celebrations begin today

Bihar Board 2023: Fear of missing exam forces students to run amid heavy traffic on highway; watch...

Bihar Board 2023: Fear of missing exam forces students to run amid heavy traffic on highway; watch...