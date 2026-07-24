UP BEd JEE Counselling 2026: Round 2 Registration Begins; Check Dates For Seat Allotment And Admission

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2026: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has started registration for UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2026 Round 2 on its official website, after completing the first phase. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can register and fill out their choices prior to the deadline in order to take part in the subsequent round of seat distribution.

Direct link to apply

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2026: Important dates

Round 2 Registration & Choice Filling: July 24 to August 2, 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: August 3, 2026

Seat Confirmation and Fee Payment: August 4 to August 6, 2026

Pool Counselling Registration: August 9 to August 11, 2026

Pool Phase Seat Allotment: August 12, 2026

Direct Admission by Colleges: August 18 to August 31, 2026

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates might follow these steps to finish the counselling process:

Step 1: Go to the UP BEd JEE counselling website.

Step 2: Enter the necessary login information to log in.

Step 3: Finish the online registration process.

Step 4: Fill up and secure your preferred college options.

Step 5: Send in your application by the deadline.

Step 6: Await the outcome of the seat allocation.

Step 7: Download the allotment letter if you have been given a seat.

Step 8: Pay the confirmation fee for entrance.

Step 9: Report with documentation to the designated institute

Direct link to apply

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2026: UP BEd JEE 2026 Counselling Process

Online Registration: Candidates must register for the counselling process through the official portal.

Choice Filling and Locking: After registration, candidates need to select their preferred colleges and courses and lock their choices before the deadline.

Seat Allotment: Seats will be allotted to candidates based on their rank, choices filled, and availability of seats.

Download Allotment Letter: Candidates who are allotted a seat must download their seat allotment letter from the official portal.

Seat Confirmation: Candidates must confirm their allotted seat within the specified time.

Admission Fee Payment: The required admission fee must be paid before the deadline to secure the allotted seat. Failure to complete the payment may lead to cancellation of the allotment.

Reporting to College: After confirming the seat and completing the fee payment, candidates must report to the allotted college as per the given schedule.

Next Counselling Rounds: Candidates who fail to confirm their allotted seat may lose the admission opportunity, and the vacant seat may be offered to another candidate in subsequent counselling rounds.