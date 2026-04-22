UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Deadline Extended To April 30 Without Late Fee; Apply Now At bujhansi.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Deadline Extended: The JEE application deadline has been extended by the UP Bed. April 30 is the new deadline; there will be no late fees. Following the official announcement on February 1, 2026, the UP BEd JEE application process began on February 10, 2026. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bujhansi.ac.in.

To avoid last-minute problems, students who haven't applied yet should finish their UP B.Ed. JEE 2026 application as soon as possible.

Direct link for official brochuer

UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Deadline Extended: Important dates

Notification Release: February 1, 2026

Registration Start Date: February 10, 2026

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): April 30, 2026

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): May 1 to May 5, 2026

Application Correction Window: May 6 to May 10, 2026

Admit Card Release (Tentative): May 25, 2026

Exam Date (Tentative): May 31, 2026

UP BEd JEE 2026: Application Fee

General / OBC: ₹1650 (without late fee), ₹2000 (with late fee)

SC / ST (UP Domicile):₹850 (without late fee), ₹1000 (with late fee)

SC / ST (Other States):₹1650 (without late fee), ₹2000 (with late fee)

UP B.Ed JEE 2026 Deadline Extended: Steps to register

You can review the registration procedures below:

Step 1: Go to bujhansi.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the UP BEd JEE 2026 Registration link.

Step 3: Sign up by entering your current email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Enter your login information and click the application.

Step 5: Add all necessary documents, including a scanned passport-sized photo, a signature, finger impressions from the left and right index, marksheets, and category-related documents.

Step 6: Add a scanned copy of your signature and photo.

Step 7: Use Internet banking, debit cards, credit cards, or UPI to pay the application cost online.

Step 8: To complete the application process, submit the completed form and print a copy of the fee receipt.

Direct Link To Apply Here