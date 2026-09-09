UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 1,936 Posts At upessc.up.gov.in; Salary Up To ₹1.82 Lakh, Check Details Here

UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 1,936 Posts At upessc.up.gov.in; Check October 7 Deadline, Eligibility And Exam Pattern | Official website

UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Professors in non-government aided co-educational and women's colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Eligible candidates can apply for a total of 1,936 Assistant Professor vacancies through the Commission's official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

The recruitment has been announced under Advertisement Number 04/2026. The online registration and application process began on September 8, 2026, while the last date for payment of the application fee is October 7, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their applications until October 11.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 and 20, 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to apply

UPESSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Advertisement publication: September 8, 2026

Online registration/application begins: September 8, 2026

Last date to submit application fee: October 7, 2026

Last date for application correction: October 11, 2026

Written examination: November 19 and 20, 2026

Candidates must complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before submitting the application. The Commission has stated that applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2026

Of the total 1,936 vacancies, 1,564 posts are available in co-educational colleges, while 372 posts are in women's colleges.

The vacancies have been provided by the Director of Education, Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj. The Commission has clarified that the number of vacancies may increase or decrease.

Reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS), along with horizontal reservation for women, persons with disabilities and dependants of freedom fighters, will be applicable as per the details provided in the vacancy table.

UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Salary Package

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Level 10, with a salary scale of ₹57,700 to ₹1,82,400.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in subjects including Hindi, English, Economics, Sociology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Commerce, Botany, History, Philosophy, Zoology, Psychology, Political Science, Education, Sanskrit, Home Science, Geography, Physical Education, Military Science, Agricultural Economics and several other disciplines must generally have a Master's degree in the relevant or allied subject with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade.

Candidates are also required to have qualified UGC NET, CSIR NET or an equivalent UGC-accredited SLET/SET, unless they fall under the applicable Ph.D. exemption provisions prescribed by the UGC.

The notification also specifies eligibility provisions for candidates holding Ph.D. degrees, including requirements applicable to Ph.D. holders seeking exemption from NET/SLET/SET.

A relaxation of 5 percentage points in the qualifying marks is available to eligible SC, ST, OBC and PwD candidates. A 5% relaxation, from 55% to 50%, is also applicable to Ph.D. holders who obtained their Master's degree before September 19, 1991, as per the notification.

For subjects such as painting and music-related disciplines, the notification provides additional eligibility routes for candidates with outstanding professional achievements in the relevant field.

UP Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

The age of candidates will be calculated as on July 1, 2026. Candidates must not be above 62 years of age.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Application Fee

The application fee prescribed under the recruitment notification is:

General/Unreserved, OBC, EWS and other categories: ₹2,000

SC/ST: ₹1,500

Persons with disabilities: ₹1,000

The fee can be paid online through credit card, debit card or net banking. Candidates are advised to preserve the payment receipt for future reference.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Exam Pattern

The selection process will consist of a written examination and interview.

The written examination will carry 360 marks and consist of 120 objective-type questions. The interview will carry 40 marks, making the total selection score 400 marks.

The written examination will have:

30 questions from General Knowledge

90 questions from the concerned subject

Total questions: 120

Maximum marks: 360

Duration: Two hours

Type: Multiple-choice questions

Correct answer: 3 marks

Wrong or multiple answer: 1 mark deducted

Thus, candidates will face negative marking in the written examination.

The Commission will prepare the merit list based on the written examination and interview marks. In case of a tie, the written examination marks will be considered first, followed by interview marks and the other criteria specified in the notification.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Application: Important Instructions

Candidates must complete the application in English and upload the prescribed photograph and signature in the specified format and size.

The scanned signature must be in JPG/JPEG format, with a size between 10 KB and 200 KB and a resolution of 140 × 110 pixels. The passport-size photograph must be between 30 KB and 300 KB, with the prescribed pixel requirements.

Documents required to be uploaded with the application must be in PDF format and between 50 KB and 500 KB.

Candidates should carefully verify all information before final submission. The Commission has warned that details such as category, subcategory, date of birth and gender cannot be changed after final submission except through the correction facility within the prescribed period.

Candidates must also satisfy themselves that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria before applying. Merely being allowed to appear in the written examination will not establish eligibility for final selection.

UPESSC Assistant Professor Interview

Candidates shortlisted for the interview on the basis of their written examination performance will be informed about the interview schedule through SMS, email and the Commission's website.

At the interview stage, shortlisted candidates will have to produce original documents along with two self-attested sets of the required certificates and mark sheets.

These documents may include educational certificates, mark sheets, caste/EWS certificates where applicable, disability certificates, Ph.D./M.Phil. documents, No Objection Certificate for in-service candidates, character certificates and other documents specified in the notification.

Candidates are advised to keep copies of the submitted application form and all relevant documents safely for future reference.

Where To Apply

Eligible candidates must complete the One-Time Registration and submit their application online through the UPESSC official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

Candidates should read the complete Advertisement No. 04/2026, including the subject-wise vacancy table and detailed eligibility conditions, before submitting their applications.