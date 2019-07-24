UOK result 2019: Kota University declares BA Part 2 results; check at uok.ac.in

The Kota University has declared the result for the BA Part 2 2019 annual examination. Students can download their result from the university's official website, uok.ac.in. Latest updates suggest that due to thousands of students trying to access the results online, the official website has been suffering from technical difficulties and problems. However, the university is working on resolving the problems soon.

The University of Kota was established in 2003 and presently around 180 colleges with approximately 2,30,000 students of six districts of the State, namely, Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar, Baran, Karauli, and Sawai-Madhopur are under the territorial jurisdiction of the University.

Steps to download the UOK results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university i.e. uok.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll Down and go to Exam and Results Section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Find and Click on Result Panel Link

Step 5: Select the Type of Exam i.e. Main / Re-evaluation

Step 6: Select UG and course type

Step 7: Type in your hall ticket number and other details asked on the page

Step 8: Verify and submit the information

Step 9: Check UoK BA Part 2 Result shown on the screen

Step 10: Download Scorecard / Take Printout for future reference