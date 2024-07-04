 'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence Including ‘X’ 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence Including ‘X’ 

'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence Including ‘X’ 

NBEMS has told students to only trust information from their official websites: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a warning about false information being spread on social media. Some fake websites and social media pages are sharing fake notices about the NEET PG 2024 exam schedule.

NBEMS has told students to only trust information from their official websites: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. They do not have any official social media accounts, including "X".

The medical board has also said that they do not send emails or SMS to students promising good marks in their exams. Students should be careful of fake messages and cross-check information before believing it. If you receive a suspicious message, report it to NBEMS or the local police.

The NBEMS mentioned in their notice, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous agents/touts are making false and bogus claims to the candidates and using spoofed notices, emails, SMS, or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing. Also, some fake notices are being circulated in social media regarding the announcement of a revised schedule for the conduct of NEET-PG 2024.”

Since 2020, all official notices from NBEMS have a QR code that links to their website, ensuring the information is genuine.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence...

'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence...

Tripura's 'Save a Year' Exam Offers 2nd Chance To 7,000 Students Who Missed The Cut

Tripura's 'Save a Year' Exam Offers 2nd Chance To 7,000 Students Who Missed The Cut

NEET-UG Leak Case: CBI Arrests Co-Conspirator From Jharkhand's Dhanbad

NEET-UG Leak Case: CBI Arrests Co-Conspirator From Jharkhand's Dhanbad

NCERT Introduces 'Poorvi' For Class 6: A New English Textbook With Indian Focus

NCERT Introduces 'Poorvi' For Class 6: A New English Textbook With Indian Focus

Dr B N Gangadhar Appointed As Chairperson Of National Medical Commission

Dr B N Gangadhar Appointed As Chairperson Of National Medical Commission