'Unscrupulous Agents Making False Claims' NBEMS Debunks False Claims, Denies Social Media Presence Including ‘X’ 

Representative picture

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a warning about false information being spread on social media. Some fake websites and social media pages are sharing fake notices about the NEET PG 2024 exam schedule.

NBEMS has told students to only trust information from their official websites: natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. They do not have any official social media accounts, including "X".

The medical board has also said that they do not send emails or SMS to students promising good marks in their exams. Students should be careful of fake messages and cross-check information before believing it. If you receive a suspicious message, report it to NBEMS or the local police.

The NBEMS mentioned in their notice, “It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous agents/touts are making false and bogus claims to the candidates and using spoofed notices, emails, SMS, or contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing. Also, some fake notices are being circulated in social media regarding the announcement of a revised schedule for the conduct of NEET-PG 2024.”

Since 2020, all official notices from NBEMS have a QR code that links to their website, ensuring the information is genuine.