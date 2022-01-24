Unlu launches fellowship program for lyrics writing

Unlu, learning platform in creative education, has recently announced the launch of its exclusive fellowship program on lyrics writing. Recognized as an interactive learning academy in the creator tech space, Unlu is the largest curated community of lyricists, singers, composers and producers in India that helps aspirants meet like-minded people and become established lyricists in the industry.

Unlu’s fellowship program enables the creators to learn from the most legendary celebrity instructors including Sameer Saab, Sudesh Bhosale, Monali Thakur and Udit Narayan as professors, mentors and guest teachers, it said in a press statement.

Himanshu Periwal, Co-Founder, Unlu said, “This is a one of a kind fellowship program in India/the world with an end goal to help creators become established lyricist and release their next song. By the end of the course, each student must have their first recorded song in place and the best song will be launched and marketed by Unlu.”

Unlu’s newly launched fellowship program provides one-on-one mentorship to creators to help them overcome challenges through regular interaction and get first-hand feedback, advice, and ideas. Along with dedicated mentorship, the program also includes regular check-ins and group discussions for collaborations.

The program is 50+ hours of structure that features 12 weeks of curated content. In addition, the program will only have a batch of 50 members with 15+ experts and celebrity instructors. It allows creators to take leverage of peer-to-peer earning by joining the community of lyricists, singers, composers and producers; knowledge sharing with select expert teachers from across the globe and building deep connections with like-minded people.

To help creators make a sustainable income from their passion, the extensive program features 7 modules. These modules will be covered in three different phases – Initial Phase, Educational Track and Intermediate Phase.

The program is open for seasoned songwriters who want to master the art of lyrics writing and monetize their content. The applications will be reviewed to shortlist the applicants who further will be invited for a personal interview with fellowship directors.

