University professor and a school teacher fired for alleged terror links- Kashmir

Kashmir: An order issued by the government said that the services of Altaf Hussain Pandit, a professor in the chemistry department of Kashmir University; Muhammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education department; and Ghulam Rasool, a police constable are terminated for their terror links.

Administrative sources said Pandit was actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam (JeI) and had crossed over to Pakistan for terror training. "He remained an active terrorist of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for three years before his arrest by the security forces in 1993.”

"In 2015, he became an executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and used the position to propagate secessionism among the students. He also motivated students to join terror ranks,” they said.

"Muhammad Maqbool Hajam was a terror overground worker (OGW) who used to radicalize people. He was part of a mob that attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings.

"Despite being a government teacher, he was always found involved in terror activities.”

"The designated committee for scrutinizing and recommending such cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution of India has recommended the termination of these three employees from the government service for having terror links and for working as an overground worker (OGW)," sources said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:00 PM IST