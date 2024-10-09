University Of Sheffield Ranks In Top 100 Of Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025

University Of Sheffield | Official Website

The University of Sheffield has secured a place within the top 100 universities in the prestigious Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. The annual league table has placed the University 12th in the UK and 98th in the world, a rise of seven places globally from last year’s position.



The recognition underscores the University’s commitment to academic excellence, innovative research, and providing a transformative student experience.



The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 feature 2092 universities from over 100 countries and regions. The global performance tables, which evaluate research-intensive universities, assess institutions across all their primary missions: teaching, research

environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.



The University of Sheffield’s strong performance in these areas reflects its dedication to nurturing talented individuals and contributing to society through groundbreaking research.

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield said, “I am incredibly proud that the University of Sheffield has once again been recognised as a world-leading institution, ranked amongst the top 100 universities worldwide. This achievement is a testament to the excellence of our staff, students, and alumni. Their dedication to research, teaching, and innovation has positioned Sheffield as a global leader in higher education. We are committed to continuing this work, fostering a vibrant community of learners and making a lasting impact on the world.”

Other achievements

This month it was also ranked among the best universities in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2025 and the top university in the Russell Group for student experience and support in the Daily Mail University Guide, as well as within the top 10 universities in the UK overall and top in the North of England for the second successive year.

Earlier this year, the University of Sheffield was ranked top of the Russell Group for the second year in a row in the National Student Survey (NSS), with Sheffield’s Students’ Union voted as the best SU among UK universities.

This followed another success, with the University of Sheffield being voted University of the Year, Best Students' Union and Best Student Life at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs) 2024 in April - the largest annual university awards in the UK voted for exclusively by students.