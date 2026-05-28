University Of Queensland Signs New Agreements With Indian Institutions To Boost Student Exchange & Research

University of Queensland |

The University of Queensland (UQ) has concluded a high-level visit to India with a renewed push towards academic partnerships, student mobility, and collaborative research, signing fresh agreements with Indian institutions and expanding existing ties.

The University of Queensland delegation visit to the UQ–IITD Academy of Research |

The delegation, led by UQ Chancellor Mr Peter N Varghese AO and President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry AC, visited Delhi and Chennai as part of the university’s broader strategy to deepen engagement with India, a country UQ considers central to its international education and research ambitions.

During the visit, the delegation met with senior representatives from the Australian High Commission, the Australian Consulate-General in Chennai, the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to discuss opportunities aligned with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The University of Queensland delegation visit to Lady Shri Ram College for Women |

Focus on research and academic collaboration

One of the major highlights of the visit was UQ’s continued engagement with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), a long-standing academic partner.

The two institutions discussed expanding cooperation in faculty exchange, industry engagement, and joint research, while also renewing the UQ-IITD Research Academy partnership for another five years.

The Academy, considered a flagship model of Australia-India research collaboration, currently supports 133 doctoral researchers and has produced 23 graduates so far.

Professor Deborah Terry said the partnership reflects how sustained collaboration can lead to impactful research outcomes across critical sectors.

“We have seen the depth and breadth of collaborative research across a range of critical areas, from energy and sustainability to digital technologies and biomedical sciences,” she said.

She added that the partnerships are helping build a generation of globally connected researchers capable of working across disciplines and borders.

The University of Queensland delegation visit to IDP Education, to explore new opportunities in research and student mobility |

New agreements signed with Indian institutions

As part of the visit, UQ signed a new agreement with Lady Shri Ram College for Women to strengthen academic exchange programmes and international learning opportunities for students.

The university also expanded collaborations with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Chennai.

According to the university, more than 200 students from SRMIST and VIT have already progressed to UQ through existing pathway programmes. The institutions are now looking to increase student mobility and collaborative research in areas such as biotechnology, engineering, science, and technology.

Meetings were also held with IIT Madras, IDP Education, and the Asha Community Health and Development Society to identify new areas of cooperation in research and student engagement.

The University of Queensland delegation visit to Asha Community Health and Development Society |

Industry, alumni engagement in focus

In Chennai, the university hosted a roundtable discussion with industry leaders to explore ways of strengthening research translation and preparing future-ready talent.

Meanwhile, an Alumni and Friends reception held in New Delhi brought together graduates, academic partners, and stakeholders to celebrate UQ’s growing presence in India.

The university currently has nearly 3,000 alumni across the country and maintains 43 active agreements with 30 Indian institutions covering research, student exchange, dual degrees, and industry-linked collaboration.

Speaking about the visit, Chancellor Peter Varghese said universities have an important role to play in strengthening Australia-India ties at a time when the relationship between the two countries is gaining greater strategic importance.

“India is a key partner for Australia, and universities are central to this relationship, building capability, driving discovery, and fostering enduring people-to-people connections,” he said.