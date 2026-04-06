University Of Pennsylvania Revamps Study Abroad Process; New PASSPORT Platform From April 15 For International Students

The University of Pennsylvania is set to roll out a series of changes to its study abroad application process, aiming to make it more accessible and less complicated for students. The updated system will come into effect for those applying to Spring 2027 programmes, according to a report by The Daily Pennsylvanian.

At the centre of this overhaul is a new application platform called PASSPORT, which is designed to simplify how students search for programmes and submit their applications. From April 15 onwards, students will be able to open and manage their applications independently, removing the earlier step where access had to be granted by administrative staff.

University officials say the move is intended to make the process smoother for both students and staff, while reducing delays in application handling.

Important Changes at a Glance

• Implementation of the PASSPORT application system

• Student applications need no authorization before being submitted

• Alternative programmes selection has been raised to three

• Increase in selective programme places from 15 to 25

• Application authorization is done after application submission

• Students can check authorization status online

• Deadline advance for selective programmes (June rather than September)

Increased application flexibility

In addition to the new application system, Penn has updated its application process. Students will now need to list three alternate programmes instead of just one. This is expected to improve their chances of securing a spot, especially in competitive courses.

The increase in the capacity of the intake of selective programs also seeks to address the issue of managing demand, in addition to increasing the number of students who have the chance to study overseas.

Academic approval process

One of the other major changes is in relation to academic approvals. Before, students needed to obtain academic approval prior to application.Now, this step will take place after the application is submitted, allowing students to focus on completing their applications first.

Deadline changes

Deadlines have also been adjusted. Selective programmes will now close applications in June, giving students more time to explore alternative options if they are not selected. Non-selective programmes will continue with later timelines, though students must begin their applications by early September.

Some exceptions remain, particularly for programmes at the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge, which will follow their existing schedules.

Direct link to check the official announcement