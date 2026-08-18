University Of Mumbai To Hold Aadhaar Facilitation Camp On August 19-20 For APAAR ID, ABC ID Linking Issues

The University of Mumbai will organise a special Aadhaar Facilitation Camp on August 19 and 20 to help students facing problems with APAAR ID creation, ABC ID linking and other Aadhaar-related issues.

The two-day camp is being organised at the Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies (ADMIFMS) on the university campus. Students who are unable to create or link their APAAR or ABC IDs, or are facing authentication and personal-detail mismatches, can visit the facility for assistance.

The university announced the camp through a circular issued by the Director, Board of Examinations and Evaluation (DBOEE), on August 16.

Camp details announced

Students who need help with their Aadhaar, APAAR ID or ABC ID-related issues can note the following details:

Dates: August 19 and 20, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Venue: Alkesh Dinesh Mody Institute for Financial and Management Studies (ADMIFMS), University of Mumbai

Room: Ground Floor, Joraver Bhavan – Zest Room

Purpose: Resolving APAAR ID, ABC ID linking, Aadhaar authentication and other related issues

Issues covered at the camp

The university said the facilitation camp is intended for students facing difficulties at different stages of the APAAR and ABC ID process.

These include:

Problems in creating an APAAR ID

Difficulties linking the APAAR ID with the ABC ID

Aadhaar authentication issues

Mobile number mismatch

Name mismatch

Date of birth mismatch

Other Aadhaar-related problems affecting the student's academic record

The initiative is being conducted in coordination with the University's Board of Examinations and Evaluation to help students resolve these issues.

Documents required for students

Students planning to attend the camp have been advised to bring their Aadhaar card and other relevant documents or details needed to resolve their particular issue.

The university has also asked affiliated colleges to identify students who are facing APAAR ID, ABC ID or Aadhaar-related difficulties and inform them about the camp.

Colleges have been directed to publicise the information through their notice boards, official websites and student communication groups so that eligible students do not miss the opportunity.

Colleges asked to support participation

The University of Mumbai has asked principals and directors of affiliated colleges and institutions to encourage affected students to make use of the two-day facility.

Where required, colleges may also depute a faculty member or nodal officer to coordinate with students and help facilitate their participation in the camp.

The university has stressed the importance of resolving these issues as APAAR ID and ABC ID form part of the academic credit and student-record system.

Students who have been unable to complete the linking or authentication process are therefore encouraged to use the special facility on either of the two days.

The university has asked all affiliated institutions to ensure that the information reaches students who may need assistance and to support maximum participation in the facilitation camp.