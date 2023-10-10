University Of Lincoln Invites Applications For MSc Analytical Sciences

Canva

The admissions procedure for the MSc Analytical Sciences course at the University of Lincoln has begun for the academic year 2024-25. The application deadline is January 2024, although the institution suggests applying as soon as possible because the window may close before the deadline if all available seats are filled.

This course, the university said, has been designed to provide graduates in science and related subjects with systematic training in the application of modern analytical methods.“The course looks to develop a solid set of practical skills leading to specialist applications and employment opportunities as an analytical scientist in pharmaceutical, forensic, archaeological, and environmental analytical sciences,” University of Lincoln mentioned in the press release regarding the course.

Eligibility Criteria:

A bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognized institution with second-class honors in Chemistry or a Science subject such as Biosciences, Pharmaceutical Science, Forensic Science, Geology, Geography, and Environmental Science, Archaeological Science, or substantive equivalent experience.

The minimum required score is 50%, or 5.5 CGPA.

English language proficiency of IELTS 6.0 overall, with a minimum of 5.5 in each element.

Those who do not meet the above-mentioned IELTS standards must enroll in one of the University of Lincoln's pre-session English and Academic Study Skills courses.

Fee Structure:

For Indian nationals, the fees will be £17,600 starting in 2024. The university said it offers scholarships and funded studentships for PG courses. Those who want to pursue Master's and PhD loans, scholarships, and studentships can visit postgraduate fees and funding pages.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)