University Of Bristol Set To Launch First Overseas Campus In Mumbai This August

University of Bristol | X @BristolUni

As the University of Bristol prepares to open its first overseas campus in Mumbai this August, Vice-Chancellor Evelyn Welch and Andrew Monk, Executive Director of Global Engagement, speak about their vision, partnerships, admissions process, and what students can expect from the new Mumbai Enterprise Campus in conversation with Shreya Jachak.

Q: Why did the University of Bristol choose Mumbai for its first global campus?

Evelyn Welch: The world is becoming more complex and sometimes more divided. As a globally ranked university — currently 51st in the world — we felt a responsibility to build meaningful, long-term partnerships rather than simply collaborating from a distance. When regulatory changes and Prime Minister Modi’s vision for higher education enabled international branch campuses in India, we knew this was the right place for us.

India is positioning itself as a global education hub, and we wanted to contribute to that ambition. At the moment, Mumbai is both our first and only international campus. We are determined to get this right — and it is very much a learning experience for us as well.

Q: How has student interest been so far?

Andrew Monk: Admissions opened earlier this year, and it could not be going better. We’ve seen strong interest not only from prospective students but also from industry and academic partners. We have already made conditional offers to high-quality applicants; confirmations will follow once final results are achieved.

Final approvals from the University Grants Commission (UGC) are still in process. Subject to regulatory clearance, we will begin with a maximum intake of 250 students across six programmes. We are starting small because our focus is firmly on quality and personalised attention.

Q: What programmes will be offered initially?

Welch: We are launching with six programmes three undergraduate and three postgraduate — primarily in science and technology-related disciplines. Over the next three years, we expect to expand to 12–14 programmes.

All courses are aligned with Bristol’s academic standards and curriculum. At the same time, we are responsive to regional priorities and industry needs. For example, we plan to introduce an AI-focused programme, though its final structure is still being developed. Innovation in curriculum design will continue as the campus grows.

Q: Will the admission process be similar to Bristol in the UK?

Monk: Yes, it mirrors our Bristol process almost exactly. For undergraduates, we assess A-levels or equivalent qualifications. For postgraduates, we evaluate undergraduate academic performance. There are no separate entrance exams; we map Indian board results and competitive exams to UK equivalencies.

Unlike the UK campus, applications for Mumbai will not go through UCAS, but the evaluation criteria remain consistent. Students will receive conditional offers based on predicted grades, with places confirmed once results are finalised.

Q: How will the Mumbai campus align with the academic calendar in India?

Welch: We will have only one intake each year, in August. While many Indian universities begin in June, our academic year will align closely with Bristol’s calendar. We will begin roughly two weeks earlier than Bristol to ensure academic synchronisation.

This alignment supports mobility and exchange opportunities between the two campuses. We are also implementing Collaborative Online International Learning (COIL), enabling students in Mumbai and Bristol to work together on shared projects in real time.

Q: What will the campus infrastructure look like?

Monk: The Mumbai Enterprise Campus is located in the Cignus building overlooking Powai Lake, within a thriving innovation district close to IIT Bombay and several startups.

The design draws inspiration from Bristol’s Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus. The space emphasises collaboration and connectivity. Instead of traditional lecture halls, classrooms are designed as active learning studios and flexible environments that promote discussion, teamwork, and project-based learning.

Academic staff will work in open-plan spaces to encourage interaction and accessibility. A distinctive “golden thread” design element symbolises interdisciplinary collaboration — engineers working alongside social scientists, technologists collaborating with medical researchers reflecting Bristol’s educational ethos.

Q: How will research and AI infrastructure be managed?

Welch: Digital connectivity ensures that students in Mumbai will have access to the same computing and research infrastructure as those in Bristol. In the era of supercomputing and AI, physical location is less significant than technological integration.

We are also building strong research collaborations with Indian institutions, including IIT Bombay and the University of Mumbai. Our approach is collaborative rather than competitive.

Also Watch:

Q: What about scholarships, affordability, and employment opportunities?

Monk: We will introduce our Think Big Scholarships to the Mumbai campus. These support financial need as well as personal development, employability, and leadership growth. Rather than setting a fixed number, we allocate a scholarship budget and distribute it based on merit and need. Funding will scale as the campus expands.

Tuition fees for Indian students will be lower than for international students, and studying in Mumbai is likely to be more affordable than relocating to the UK.

We have also partnered with organisations such as ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Supervity AI. Several Indian and UK-based companies will offer internships and full-time opportunities. Additionally, the Shanta Foundation has pledged a philanthropic gift of €1.5 million to support education initiatives.

Q: Will international students be admitted?

Welch: Absolutely. While we expect a majority of students to be Indian, we welcome global diversity. We anticipate interest from students across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. Our aim is to create a diverse academic environment supported by both international and local faculty.

Q: What challenges do you anticipate?

Monk: Establishing a new campus in a new regulatory and cultural environment naturally brings complexity. However, we have received strong support from regulators and partners. Our focus remains on maintaining academic excellence and building sustainable collaborations.

With its commitment to quality, connectivity, and global engagement, the University of Bristol’s Mumbai Enterprise Campus represents a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a global education destination.