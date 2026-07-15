University Of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026 Registration Ends Today; Check Details Here

University Of Bristol Mumbai: Students looking to secure admission to the University of Bristol Mumbai for the 2026 academic year have only a few hours left to apply. The university will close the registration process for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes today, July 15, 2026.

Deadline and fee waiver details

Candidates interested in pursuing courses at the Mumbai campus must complete and submit their online application before the deadline. The academic session for the 2026 intake is scheduled to begin in August 2026.

The university has also announced a limited-time benefit for applicants submitting their forms today. Under the Bristol Shubhaarambh Fee Waiver scheme, eligible applicants will receive a ₹2,000 waiver on the application fee if they complete their submission by the end of the day. Applications submitted after today's deadline will require payment of the full application fee.

Applicants can complete the admission process through the university's official Mumbai campus admission portal.

Direct link to apply

University of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026: Important Dates

Last date to apply: July 15, 2026

Application fee waiver deadline: July 15, 2026

Academic session begins: August 2026

Courses Offered

Undergraduate Programmes

B.Sc in Economics and Data Science

B.Sc in Economics

B.Sc in Data Science

Postgraduate Programmes

M.Sc in Financial Technology and Data Science

M.Sc in Finance and Investment

M.A in Immersive Arts

University of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026: Courses

Undergraduate

B.Sc in Economics and Data Science

B.Sc in Economics

B.Sc in Data Science

Postgraduate

M.Sc in Financial Technology and Data Science

M.Sc in Finance and Investment

M.A in Immersive Arts

University of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026: Application Fee

Students applying on July 15, 2026, are eligible for a ₹2,000 application fee waiver under the Bristol Shubhaarambh Fee Waiver scheme.

Applications submitted after the deadline will require payment of the full application fee.

How to Apply for University of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026

Step 1: Visit the official University of Bristol Mumbai admissions portal

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required academic and personal details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Review all the information carefully before submission.

Step 6: Submit the application before the registration deadline to avail of the ₹2,000 application fee waiver.

Step 7: Save and download the confirmation page for future reference.

University of Bristol Mumbai Admission 2026: Fees

B.Sc in Economics and Data Science: ₹45 lakh (3 years)

B.Sc in Economics: ₹45 lakh (3 years)

B.Sc in Data Science: ₹45 lakh (3 years)

M.Sc in Financial Technology and Data Science: ₹22 lakh (1 year)

M.Sc in Finance and Investment: ₹22 lakh (1 year)

M.A in Immersive Arts: ₹20 lakh (1 year)

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.